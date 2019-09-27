Dylan Windler Status Update

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dylan Windler will be sidelined for the start of the 2019-20 preseason after experiencing discomfort in his lower left leg following of series of recent team workouts. Imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff revealed a left tibial stress reaction. Windler will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 4-6 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.