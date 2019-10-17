Ante Zizic Status Update

Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic will be sidelined for approximately four (4) weeks after missing all four preseason games with discomfort and soreness in his left foot. Imaging at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health and evaluation by the Cavaliers medical staff revealed Zizic is experiencing plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Zizic will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be updated as appropriate.