Status Update on Nance Jr. and Taylor

Larry Nance Jr. experienced a right ankle sprain during practice on Thursday afternoon at Cleveland Clinic Courts. He will undergo a period of treatment, rehab and re-evaluation over the next several days. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Isaiah Taylor was experiencing lower left leg pain and received additional imaging on Thursday at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, the results of which revealed a stress fracture. He will undergo a period of rest, treatment and rehab for the injury and his return to play timing will be established following additional evaluation in the next several days.