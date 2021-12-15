WTAM 1100’s Mike Snyder Marks Milestone 2,500th Broadcast on Cavs Radio Network

Since the Cavaliers 1992-93 season, veteran Cleveland broadcaster Mike Snyder has been a knowledgeable and steady voice talking Cavs basketball as part of the Cavs Radio Network Broadcast Team. During that time he has served mainly as the Cavs Radio Network Studio Host for pregame, halftime and postgame shows, but has also been heard on the play-by-play call for nearly 100 games as substitute for Joe Tait, John Michael, and Tim Alcorn.

Tonight, when the Cavs host the Houston Rockets, Snyder will mark his milestone 2,500th game behind the mic on the Cavs Radio Network covering regular season and playoff games.

“We congratulate Mike on this incredible milestone broadcast and thank him for his relentless dedication and energy for always bringing his best game to Cavs fans and listeners,” said Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse CEO, Len Komoroski. “When you think about trusted media voices and partners, there is none greater than Mike. Considering what he has experienced and been a part of every season and every game, Mike is a living legend and almanac of not only Cavs history, but Cleveland sports in general. We salute him and greatly appreciate how Mike has shared the story of the Cavaliers for three decades.”

During his nearly 30 years with the Cavaliers, Snyder has also served as the host for Cavs Fastbreak, the Emmy Award winning show that aired on the former TV home of the Cavs—Sportschannel Ohio. He was also the TV play-by-play voice of the WNBA Cleveland Rockers, and currently fills in as host on Cavs HQ, the weekly Cavaliers show on the Cavs Radio Network.

Snyder is the Sports Director at WTAM 1100, where he is also co-host of the Wills & Snyder show on mornings 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.