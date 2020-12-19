Cavaliers Waive Three Players, Convert Marques Bolden to Two-Way Contract and Sign Norvel Pelle

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers waived Two-Way player Matt Mooney and guard/forwards Levi Randolph and Charles Matthews. The team then converted center Marques Bolden into a Two-Way contract and signed forward Norvel Pelle, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Bolden (6-11, 250) appeared in all four Cavaliers preseason games this year and played in one game for the Cavs last season after signing a 10-day contract on Jan. 30, 2020. He was also a member of the Cavaliers’ 2019 training camp roster and played in 38 games (27 starts) in 2019-20 with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate, averaging 9.7 points on .596 shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 18.9 minutes.

Pelle (6-10, 231) appeared in 24 games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season, averaging 2.4 points and 3.0 rebounds in 9.7 minutes.