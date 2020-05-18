The Shot-Clock-Challenge driven by Kia takes NBA fan competition to the next level! 16 teams will compete head-to-head, with the help of their fans, in Shot-Clock-Challenge play over the course of a one month season schedule. Every other day is game day from May 18th through June 15th, while off days are available for practice. Fans have 24 hours to compete on game days.

Monday, May 18 vs. Phoenix Suns



Wednesday, May 20 vs. San Antonio Spurs



Friday, May 22 vs. Milwaukee Bucks



Sunday, May 24 vs. Houston Rockets



Tuesday, May 26 vs. Washington Wizards



Thursday, May 28 vs. Boston Celtics



Saturday, May 30 vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Monday, June 1 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Wednesday, June 3 vs. Portland Trailblazers



Friday, June 5 vs. Utah Jazz



Sunday, June 7 vs. Los Angeles Clippers



Tuesday, June 9 vs. Denver Nuggets



Thursday, June 11 vs. Chicago Bulls



Saturday, June 13 vs. Brooklyn Nets



Monday, June 15 vs. New York Knicks



Help your team and fellow Cavs fans bring our beloved Cavs to the top of the leaderboard where we belong. Download the Cavs app, sign-in, and play. During competition play, each fan base will work together to achieve the highest scoring average and shoot their way to the top. Game on.

Download the Cavs app on the Apple Store or Google Play Storeand play now!

COMPETITION RULES:

1. Practice and play like a champion. Fans, we're here to win, playing games every other day for 4 weeks. We'll play each participating team once.

2. Each game session is 90 seconds, and the score for the session is the total of the scores for each basket. Making a regular basket is +1 point, making a money-ball basket is +2 points.

3. For game sessions, each fan’s highest score contributes to our total score for the game. Our Cavs score for the game is the average of all individual high scores.

4. On the day that we're playing, play the game and contribute to our overall score from midnight to midnight Eastern Standard Time. On days that we're not playing, you can use practice mode to play the game and improve your personal best.

5. Teams are ranked by their overall average score on the leaderboard. Let's do this.