Cleveland, OH-- The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled a new community-inspired design for the banner art to hang on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters wall in downtown Cleveland. The design was presented to the City of Cleveland Planning Commission on Friday, December 17th, 2020 and received unanimous approval.

It is one of the first projects under the direction of Cleveland native and internationally celebrated artist Daniel Arsham since being named the Cavaliers Creative Director in November 2020. Arsham worked in collaboration with Cavaliers in-house graphic designer Jay Wallace and the Cavs creative team to craft FOR THE LOVE, FOR THE LAND.

The banner art symbolizes a reflection of a community presented through a lens of diversity, inclusion and equity. It is an invitation, a rally cry, a call to action to embrace unity and come together in a common bond of love for each other and our city. Depicted with a diverse representation of hands on a basketball, the message speaks to the power of teamwork.

The new artwork replaces All For The Land, a mosaic of Cleveland’s landmark Guardian of Transportation made up of photographs submitted by Cavs fans and Clevelanders that has occupied the space since September 2018.

It is projected that the banner will be installed on the Sherwin-Williams global headquarters that overlooks Ontario St. and faces Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in mid-January 2021. More information about the banner and accompanying activations will be shared in the coming weeks.