Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Collin Sexton Status Update

November 19, 2021
Cavs.com
Posted: Nov 19, 2021

Cavaliers guard sustained a season-ending left knee injury on Sunday, Nov. 7th at New York, later confirmed on Nov. 8 after an MRI administered at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health. Sexton underwent successful surgery on Nov. 17th to repair a meniscus tear after additional evaluation over the past week determined that surgery was the best course of action to treat the affected area. The procedure was performed by Dr. Kyle Hammond at Emory University Sports Medicine Center in Atlanta and his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate.

Tags
Sexton, Collin, Cavaliers

Related Content

Sexton, Collin

Cavaliers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter