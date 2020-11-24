Cavs Tip Off Annual Season of Giving Safely to Assist Those in Need this Thanksgiving

The Cleveland Cavaliers tipped off their annual Season of Giving by loading up a City of Cleveland van with 200 reusable gift bags for families in our community who can use an assist this Thanksgiving holiday.

Each bag filled with a $50 Giant Eagle gift card and Cavs swag will be delivered to 200 pre-selected families affiliated with one of eight City of Cleveland Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Centers – Cory, Cudell, Earle B. Turner, Estabrook, Glennville, Lonnie Burton, Sterling and Thurgood—where the Cavs recently completed basketball court refurbishment projects.

Cavs General Manager Koby Altman and Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff along with CEO Len Komoroski and President of Business Operations Nic Barlage took some time to join a Zoom call with all of the eight rec center directors to thank them for everything they do for our city’s youth throughout the year.

The pick-up and delivery were coordinated with the City of Cleveland as a safe alternative to the team’s traditional turkey giveaway and annual Thanksgiving dinner where Cavs Legends, players and coaches come together to help make the holiday special for those in our community.