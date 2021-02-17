NBA Announces Cavaliers Schedule Changes

NEW YORK, Feb. 16 2021 – The National Basketball Association game scheduled for Wed., Feb. 16 between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse has been postponed in accordance with the league’s Health and Safety Protocols.

Because of ongoing contact tracing within the Spurs, the team does not have the league-required eight available players to proceed with the scheduled games against the Cavaliers.

The National Basketball Association also announced that it will schedule the Denver Nuggets to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m. ET. The Nuggets-Cavaliers game, which was originally targeted for the second half of the season, will replace the Nuggets-Hornets game which was postponed earlier on Tuesday.