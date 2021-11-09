Salute to Service Night presented by OhioCAT Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

To honor Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11th, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host a lineup of special events throughout the week as a way to say thanks to the men and women and their families in all branches of the United States Military.

Salute to Service presented by OhioCAT

The centerpiece of the week-long tribute will take place on Wednesday, November 10th when the Cavs host the Washington Wizards at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7:00 p.m. for their annual Salute to Service Night presented by OhioCAT.

A very special halftime will honor three families associated with the Salute to Service Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), a national organization that offers compassionate care for those grieving the death of a military loved one. Those that will be honored include:

United States Marine Corps Sergeant Dennis E. Kancler, born in Parma, Ohio and a 2003 graduate of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, served two deployments in Iraq and two in Afghanistan. On the morning of July 21, 2011, Sergeant Kancler was killed in an early morning barracks fire following his return from a lengthy nighttime patrol in Herat Province, Afghanistan.



United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Ryan Robert Smith, from Warren, Ohio and a 2012 graduate of Champion High School, served in the 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, which deployed to Afghanistan in 2013. Following his return from Afghanistan, Lance Corporal Smith passed away on September 4th, 2014.



United States Army Sergeant David Alexander Stephens was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee. His surviving wife and daughter currently reside in Ohio. He was an army medic for the 82nd Airborne Division. On April 12, 2007, Sergeant Stephens was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan.



Past and present service members representing all branches of the U.S. Military will be recognized at Wednesday night’s game:



A special pre-game ceremony will present participating service members with a commemorative challenge coin. This is an American military tradition meant to instill unit pride, improve esprit de corps and reward hard work.



Members of both the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Ohio National Guard will present the color guard.



Cavs players will wear “Hoops for Troops” shooting shirts.



An empty chair placed courtside will represent those brave individuals who were lost in the line of duty. A US flag folded into a triangle and a red rose will be placed on the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure freedom. A service member will sit in the chair next to it to symbolize the commitment to never forget their fallen brothers and sisters.



50/50 raffle proceeds will benefit the United Service Organizations (USO) of Northern Ohio.



The Cavs Entertainment Teams will perform military-inspired routines throughout the night.



The Power Portal fan entryway into the Street Level Concourse will be lit in red, white and blue.



During a timeout the team will acknowledge and thank the Ohio National Guard and the State Defense Forces for their sacrifices while serving our community in numerous missions during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Cavs Team Shop Item of the Game will be a $40 Cavs Salute to Service hoodie, with a portion of the proceeds from purchase benefitting teams4taps. Fans can purchase the exclusive hoodie in the Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop. The Cavs Team Shop offers a year-round military discount of 10% for active service members and veterans. Learn how to redeem here. Other highlights for the week include:



The Cavaliers partnered with Rascal House Pizza to provide members of the US Coast Guard and National Guard in Cleveland a complimentary lunch on Monday, November 8.



Members of the Cavaliers full and part-time staff will walk alongside the All For Fun Tour van in the third annual Cleveland Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, November 11.



Cavs Academy, the official youth basketball program of the Cleveland Cavaliers, will invite local veterans and their families to participate in two special basketball clinics on Thursday, November 11 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

