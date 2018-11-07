Cavs Honor U.S. Military with a Salute to Service Tonight

With Veterans Day this Sunday, November 11th, the Cleveland Cavaliers will honor current and former members of the United States Military tonight, Wednesday, November 7th, when the team hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder at Quicken Loans Arena at 7:00 p.m. The Cavs are proud to pay tribute to those who have served our country by hosting the annual “Salute to Service Night,” presented by Ohio CAT. At halftime, current service members will escort Vietnam Veterans from the Greater Cleveland Chapter #15 to center court where they will be “pinned” as a lasting memento of the nation’s gratitude.

All fans in attendance will receive a double-sided Cavs poster giveaway, driven by Goodyear, featuring George Hill on one side and a tribute to our troops from Goodyear on the other.

Many other in-game elements on Wednesday will feature members of the military and will recognize past and present service members, including:

All service members and veteran in-game participants will be “coined” with special commemorative challenge coins, in honor of the American military tradition, meant to instill unit pride, improve esprit de corps and reward hard work and excellence.

The National Anthem will be sung by Retired U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class Steven Powell, as Quicken Loans Arena veteran employees hold the American flag on the court.

The Ohio National Guard will present the color guard.

Cavaliers Guard George Hill will address the crowd from center court with a special message prior to tipoff.

Players of both the Cavs and Thunder will be wearing “Hoops for Troops” shooting shirts.

Cleveland’s own active duty U.S. Coast Guard will also be honored and participate in a timeout.

A “Missing Man Chair” placed courtside will represent those brave individuals who were lost in the line of duty. A flag folded into a triangle - a symbol of our nation - and a red rose will sit upon the chair to signify the blood that many veterans have shed to ensure freedom. A service member will sit in the chair next to it, symbolizing the commitment each service member has to one another to never forget their fallen brothers and sisters.

Fans can sign cards for our troops at Sign Making Stations that will be sent overseas.

Salute to Service temporary tattoos will be available at Express Yourself Stations on The Q’s concourses.

The 50/50 raffle proceeds will benefit Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and disabled service members while serving our nation.

Halftime will also include the recognition of the Ohio CAT Scholarship Program winners. Two local veterans, currently pursuing education goals, have been selected to receive a $5,000 scholarship each from Ohio CAT as part of the company’s support of Salute to Service Night. The Cavs and Ohio CAT are also now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2019-20 school year. More information and the application are available at https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/ohio-cat-scholarship.

The Cavaliers Team Shop featured Item of the Game will be a Cavs camouflage hat. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Operation Hat Trick, an organization that helps provide direct services and support to wounded service members and veterans. Fans can purchase this hat in-store at The Q or online at Cavs.com/Shop all day Wednesday through the game.

