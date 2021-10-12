Cavaliers Waive Two Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers waived center Mfiondu Kabengele and guard Brodric Thomas, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Kabengele (6-9, 250) appeared in 16 games during the 2020-21 season for the Cavaliers after signing his first 10-day contract with the team on April 10, 2021, his second 10-day on April 21, 2021 and a multi-year contract on May 1, 2021. Kabengele also appeared in 23 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season.

Thomas (6-5, 185), who signed a Two-Way contract with the Cavs on September 15, 2021, signed his first Two-Way contract with Cleveland on February 24, 2021 and played in 32 regular season games (one start) for Cleveland and Houston last season. Thomas also played in six games with the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team.