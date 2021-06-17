Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to Serve as Polling Location for Upcoming 2021 Elections

Cleveland, OH – The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Board of Elections, in partnership with Rock Entertainment Group have announced that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for the upcoming 2021 elections:

Per the local designated voting location rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast their in-person ballot at the FieldHouse. Click here for a precinct locator.

The teams that are part of Rock Entertainment Group have a long-standing record of supporting non-partisan voter registration initiatives and promotions, including Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse hosting National Voter Registration Day and serving as a polling location for the General Election in 2020.

For continually updated information about the upcoming elections, the public can visit www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/vote as a resource to learn more about the voting process, answers to frequently asked questions and more.