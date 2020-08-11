Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to Serve as Polling Location for 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd

Cleveland, OH— The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and the Board of Elections in partnership with the Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will serve as a polling location for the 2020 General Election on Tuesday, November 3rd. Per the local designated voting location rules, only registered voters residing in precincts I, L and Q in Cleveland’s Ward 3 will be able to cast their in-person ballot at the FieldHouse. Click here for a precinct locator.

During the COVID-19 pandemic when wearing masks and social distancing is a necessary precaution, the space available at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse makes it a desirable site to ensure that safety protocols can be addressed so that the public does not have to make a choice between their health, the health of their neighbors and election workers, and exercising their right to vote.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will also host the non-partisan National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, September 22nd. Voters residing anywhere in Cuyahoga County will be able to register to vote at the FieldHouse that day, even if their actual voting precinct locations on Election Day are at different locations in the County. The Cavaliers organization has a long-standing record of supporting voter registration initiatives and promotions. Every year millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 to educate and create awareness of voter registration opportunities to reach voters who may not register otherwise. More details about National Voter Registration Day at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be announced soon.

For continually updated information through the November 3rd election, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will post a Voter’s Educational Guide at www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/vote as a resource for the public to learn more about the voting process, answer frequently asked questions and more.