Cedi Osman Named to World Team for 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars Game

CLEVELAND – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman (Macedonia/Turkey) has been named to the World Team for the 2019 MTN DEW ICE Rising Stars at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., the NBA announced tonight. Osman will join 18 other Cavaliers players who have previously competed in the Rising Stars since its inception in 1994, and will become the first Cavalier to appear in the event since Matthew Dellavedova played with the World Team in 2015.

Osman (6-4, 219) has played in 49 games (48 starts) with Cleveland this season, averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 31.8 minutes per game. The second-year forward has scored in double figures in 32 contests this season, including eight games with 20 points or more, and has posted three double-doubles. He set a career high with 29 points on 11-20 (.550) shooting in 39 minutes versus Miami on Jan. 25. Osman has increased his scoring average from last season by 8.5 points (3.9 to 12.4), the third-highest scoring increase among all NBA players this season. He was originally selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the 31st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft before having his draft rights acquired by the Cavaliers that night, and signed a contract with Cleveland on July 18, 2017.

For the fifth consecutive year, the league’s annual showcase of premier young talent during NBA All-Star will pit 10 first- and second-year NBA players from the U.S. against 10 first- and second-year NBA players from around the world. The 25th Rising Stars, set for Friday, Feb. 15 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, will air live in the U.S. on TNT and ESPN Radio at 9 p.m. ET.

NBA assistant coaches selected the Rising Stars rosters, with each of the league’s 30 teams submitting one ballot per coaching staff. A ballot consisted of four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position group for each team. Voters also had to choose a minimum of three first-year NBA players and three second-year NBA players for each team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

NBA All-Star 2019 in Charlotte, N.C., will bring together the most talented and passionate players in the league’s history for a global celebration of the game. The 68th NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 17 at Spectrum Center, will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories in more than 40 languages. TNT will televise the All-Star Game for the 17th consecutive year, marking Turner Sports’ 34th year of NBA All-Star coverage. Spectrum Center will also host State Farm All-Star Saturday Night on Saturday, Feb. 16. The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles and NBA All-Star Practice & Media Day will take place at Bojangles’ Coliseum.