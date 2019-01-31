Cavs Recall Kobi Simmons from Canton Charge

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have recalled guard Kobi Simmons from the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Simmons (6-4, 170) has played in 31 games (30 starts) with the Charge this season, averaging 16.7 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes per game. He appeared in yesterday’s Charge game against the Maine Red Claws at the Canton Memorial Civic Center and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. The second-year guard signed a 10-day contract with the Cavs on January 27.

