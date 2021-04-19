Cavs - Pistons Programming Note

On Monday, Bally Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets-Panthers game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs-Pistons game (7:00 p.m.).

Cavs vs. Bulls

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:00 p.m.

-Columbus, Lima, Zanesville, Cincinnati, Dayton, Charleston/Huntington, and Louisville/Lexington areas: The game is being made available to providers to air on the plus Bally Sports Ohio cable channels. Channel information can be found here.

-Cleveland, Toledo-Lucas County, Wheeling/Steubenville, Youngstown, Ft. Wayne, Bowling Green, KY/ Knoxville, TN, Western PA, NY areas: Main Bally Sports Ohio cable channel