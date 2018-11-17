CavsPistons Programming Note

On Monday, FOX Sports Ohio is airing the Blue Jackets – Maple Leafs game (7:00 p.m.) and the Cavs – Pistons game (7:00 p.m.). Please refer to these programming details, available online HERE.

Cavs at Pistons

Cavaliers Live Pregame Show begins at 6:30 p.m. | Tipoff at 7:00 p.m.