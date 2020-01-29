Cavs to Host Pride Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse January 30 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toronto Raptors

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host Pride Night on Thursday, January 30th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. To celebrate the LGBTQ community, the Cavs Pride Night will include special in-game entertainment, a postgame party and more!

“We are very excited to celebrate Pride Night and welcome the LGBTQ community and their allies to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” said Kevin Clayton, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Engagement for the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Inclusion of everyone is an important part of our culture and we truly believe ‘All for One’ means all.”

Pride Night festivities include:

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s massive 77,110 square foot curtain wall will glow with spectacular shades of the rainbow for all of downtown Cleveland to see!



A Pride takeover party will take place in the Overlook Bar in FirstEnergy Loudville beginning 15 minutes after the game ends until midnight. All fans are welcome to enjoy discounted drink specials, appearances from local drag personalities and music provided by DJ Candi Fresca.



A commemorative Pride Night cocktail and souvenir cup will be available for purchase at select concession stands throughout the FieldHouse, with a portion of sales benefitting Pride in the CLE, an annual march and festival hosted by the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland.



The Cavs, PowerHouse Dance Team and Slam Squad will all be outfitted in special Pride Night shooting shirts that will be available for purchase in the Cavs Team Shop for a limited time. The exclusive Cavs Pride Collection will also feature men’s and women’s tees as well as lanyards, socks and koozies. A portion of proceeds from all Pride Collection purchases on January 30th will also be donated to Pride in the CLE.



Fans are encouraged to show support on social media throughout the night by using #AllForPride.

Fans can purchase tickets to the Cavaliers Pride Night and all home games this season at Cavs.com/Tickets or at any one of Discount Drug Mart's 60 northern Ohio locations.