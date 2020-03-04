Cavaliers Sign Sir'Dominic Pointer to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard/forward Sir’Dominic Pointer to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Pointer (6-6, 192) has appeared in 41 games (13 starts) this season with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 12.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 2.0 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game. Pointer played in Canton’s 108-106 double-overtime win over the Wisconsin Herd at Canton Memorial Civic Center this afternoon, tallying 12 points, seven rebounds, two assists, four steals and four blocks in 33 minutes of action. The St. John’s product was selected by the Cavaliers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft and has played three seasons with Canton, owning NBA G League career averages of 9.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game over 132 career contests (48 starts).

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 16, including two Two-Way players.