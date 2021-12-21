Cavaliers Sign Justin Anderson and Luke Kornet

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Justin Anderson and center Luke Kornet to 10-day contracts via the NBA’s hardship exception, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Anderson (6-6, 230) has appeared in 11 games (all starts) this season for the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the NBA G League affiliate of the Indiana Pacers, averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.8 minutes per contest. Anderson, who was an All-NBA G League Third Team selection in 2020, has also played five NBA seasons from 2015-2020 with Dallas, Philadelphia, Atlanta and Brooklyn. Over 226 career NBA games (24 starts), he holds career averages of 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. Additionally, Anderson has played in 15 career postseason contests and was drafted No. 21 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Mavericks.

Kornet (7-2, 250) has appeared in 10 games (all starts) this season for the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League affiliate of the Boston Celtics, averaging 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.7 blocks in 27.4 minutes per contest. Kornet, who was an All-NBA G League Third Team selection in 2018, has also played four NBA seasons from 2017-2021 with New York, Chicago and Boston, including last season (2020-21), appearing in 31 games with the Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics. Over 133 career NBA games (35 starts), he holds career averages of 5.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in 15.2 minutes. Additionally, Kornet played in two postseason contests for Boston last season.