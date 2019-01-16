Cavaliers Sign Cameron Payne to Second 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Cameron Payne to a second 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Payne (6-3, 190) signed his first 10-day contract with the Cavaliers on January 6th and has appeared in four games, averaging 8.8 points on .500 shooting from the field and 2.8 assists in 17.7 minutes per contest. Prior to joining the Cavs, he played in 31 games (12 starts) for the Chicago Bulls this season with averages of 5.7 points and 2.7 assists in 17.3 minutes per game.