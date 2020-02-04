Participants Announced For A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 3.0

After very successful events in 2017 and 2018, more than 50 black chefs who own local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks and catering businesses applied to be selected to participate in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 3.0 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The event was originally conceived, created and hosted by the Cleveland branch of the NAACP, the Cavs and ARAMARK. In a continuing collaboration for the expanded and re-imagined year three, which includes The Real Black Friday as well, 21 participants have been invited to the FieldHouse to prepare their signature dishes for guests to sample and vote on based on quality, variety and presentation.

*Notes the five top-voted restaurants from A Taste of Black Cleveland: Black Restaurant Week 2019.

The winners will be awarded cash and prizes, as well as consideration for additional opportunities at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and more. They will also be recognized on-court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the Cavaliers game on Wednesday, February 26th vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.

Three Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse chefs will also have their dishes featured at The Showcase: Tiwanna Scott-Williams (Pearl’s Kitchen), Vic Searcy (Sauce the City) and Sonia Steele (Vegan Vicki).

Additionally, guests will be able to taste and vote on six unique, handcrafted cocktails featuring Crown Royal Regal Apple from these local black mixologists:

Erica Bookers – Booker’s Lounge

Chris Edwards – Table 45

Kariem Farrakhan II – Crafted Cocktail Co.

Tim Freeman – Society Lounge

Simone Perry – LBM