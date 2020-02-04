Participants Announced For A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 3.0

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After very successful events in 2017 and 2018, more than 50 black chefs who own local Cleveland restaurants, food trucks and catering businesses applied to be selected to participate in A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 3.0 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The event was originally conceived, created and hosted by the Cleveland branch of the NAACP, the Cavs and ARAMARK. In a continuing collaboration for the expanded and re-imagined year three, which includes The Real Black Friday as well, 21 participants have been invited to the FieldHouse to prepare their signature dishes for guests to sample and vote on based on quality, variety and presentation.
*Notes the five top-voted restaurants from A Taste of Black Cleveland: Black Restaurant Week 2019.
The winners will be awarded cash and prizes, as well as consideration for additional opportunities at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and more. They will also be recognized on-court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the Cavaliers game on Wednesday, February 26th vs. the Philadelphia 76ers.
Three Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse chefs will also have their dishes featured at The Showcase: Tiwanna Scott-Williams (Pearl’s Kitchen), Vic Searcy (Sauce the City) and Sonia Steele (Vegan Vicki).
Additionally, guests will be able to taste and vote on six unique, handcrafted cocktails featuring Crown Royal Regal Apple from these local black mixologists:
The winning mixologist will be featured at the Crown Royal Regal Apple Bar at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse during the Cavs vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on February 26th.
A Taste of Black Cleveland: The Food Showcase 3.0 will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Monday, February 10th from 6:00-9:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and include admission and food at The Food Showcase 3.0 and one ticket to the Cavs vs. Philadelphia 76ers game on Wednesday, February 26th.Tickets are available for purchase online at https://www.rocketmortgagefieldhouse.com/group/detail/foodshowcase or at the Box Office at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Proceeds from The Food Showcase 3.0 tickets will benefit Cleveland NAACP’s Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO), a yearlong achievement program designed to recruit, stimulate, and encourage high academic and cultural achievement among African-American high school students, and the Cavaliers Community Foundation (CCF), supporting programs for children, families and young adults designed to positively impact the community in the areas of education, health, recreation, employment, entrepreneurship and life skills.
For more information on The Food Showcase 3.0, participating chefs and previous event coverage, visit https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/tasteofblackcle.