Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Hiring Part-Time Positions for 2021-22 Event Season

In preparation for the return of year-round activities and an exciting, full slate of events that include the Cavaliers and Monsters seasons, as well as star-studded concerts and shows, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is hiring part-time positions in the areas of guest services, event security, housekeeping, retail, food & concessions and more.

Individuals who are service-centric, team-oriented and thrive in a fast-paced, high-energy environment are invited to attend open interviews for these part-time positions on Wednesday, August 25th and Wednesday, September 8th from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (enter through the Cleveland-Cliffs Entrance).

A $250 sign-on bonus will be available for employees in select positions after 90 days after their start date.

Please note: Employees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no later than six (6) weeks after their date of hire, unless otherwise exempted from this policy by an approved accommodation.

For job descriptions and more information on open positions, visit Cavs.com/Jobs.