Cavaliers Tip-Off 2021-22 Season with Home Opener Weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Cavaliers basketball is back (to-back!) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend as the team takes the court Friday and Saturday to tip-off the first two home games of the 2021-22 season. The action-packed weekend begins with Opening Night driven by Goodyear when the Cavs face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. followed by Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio on Saturday, October 23rd at 6:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta Hawks.

The Cavs 2021-22 season is a much-anticipated return to the hardcourt in front of full-capacity crowds, and fans can look forward to the electric atmosphere that makes attending every game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse an incredible experience. A new player introduction video on Humongotron will capture the new era of Cavs basketball and the fan-favorite Cavaliers Entertainment Teams are back with exciting, new routines. The unpredictable antics of fan-favorite mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. will keep the fun and energy going all night long!

Opening Night driven by Goodyear

As the Cavaliers start the 2021-22 regular season, the team is putting out a call to action with the launch of a special season-long theme line “LET EM KNOW,” that serves as a rally cry for ALL to tell Cleveland’s story of grit, pride, attitude, perseverance and our collective Love For The Land. LET EM KNOW is a statement of empowerment that transcends basketball to tell the world we are movers, creators and dreamers who rise TOGETHER to achieve success on and off the court and in our community.

When the Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m., all fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night LET EM KNOW t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic.

Cavs Team Shop Item of the Game!

To celebrate the start of the season, the Cavs Team Shop will offer the 2021-22 Schedule Hoodie for $40 (originally $60) as the Item of the Game.

Fans can purchase the exclusive hoodie in the Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.

Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio

In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cavs will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Saturday, October 23rd, when the team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. The Cavs are proud to once again partner with Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be filled with the traditional breast cancer awareness color as the Cavs light the house pink for the night. Some of the highlights of Breast Cancer Awareness Night include:

THROUGHOUT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE:

Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio will be at the Social Zone on the concourse, encouraging fans to post support messages to breast cancer patients, survivors and caregivers #CavsTurnPink



There will be pink poster boards at sign-making stations, face tattoos and face paint available for fans on the concourse



Proceeds from the night’s in-game 50/50 raffle will be split between the Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio



DURING THE GAME:

The Cavs mascots, entertainment teams and personalities will be donning pink



Cavs coaches, broadcasters and personnel will be wearing pink ribbon lapel pins

