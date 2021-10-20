Cavaliers Tip-Off 2021-22 Season with Home Opener Weekend at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Cavaliers basketball is back (to-back!) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this weekend as the team takes the court Friday and Saturday to tip-off the first two home games of the 2021-22 season. The action-packed weekend begins with Opening Night driven by Goodyear when the Cavs face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. followed by Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio on Saturday, October 23rd at 6:00 p.m. vs. Atlanta Hawks.
The Cavs 2021-22 season is a much-anticipated return to the hardcourt in front of full-capacity crowds, and fans can look forward to the electric atmosphere that makes attending every game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse an incredible experience. A new player introduction video on Humongotron will capture the new era of Cavs basketball and the fan-favorite Cavaliers Entertainment Teams are back with exciting, new routines. The unpredictable antics of fan-favorite mascots Moondog and Sir C.C. will keep the fun and energy going all night long!
Opening Night driven by Goodyear
As the Cavaliers start the 2021-22 regular season, the team is putting out a call to action with the launch of a special season-long theme line “LET EM KNOW,” that serves as a rally cry for ALL to tell Cleveland’s story of grit, pride, attitude, perseverance and our collective Love For The Land. LET EM KNOW is a statement of empowerment that transcends basketball to tell the world we are movers, creators and dreamers who rise TOGETHER to achieve success on and off the court and in our community.
When the Cavs take on the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, October 23rd at 7:00 p.m., all fans in attendance will receive an Opening Night LET EM KNOW t-shirt presented by Cleveland Clinic.
Cavs Team Shop Item of the Game!
To celebrate the start of the season, the Cavs Team Shop will offer the 2021-22 Schedule Hoodie for $40 (originally $60) as the Item of the Game.
Fans can purchase the exclusive hoodie in the Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and online at Cavs.com/Shop.
Breast Cancer Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio
In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cavs will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Saturday, October 23rd, when the team hosts the Atlanta Hawks at 6:00 p.m. The Cavs are proud to once again partner with Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be filled with the traditional breast cancer awareness color as the Cavs light the house pink for the night. Some of the highlights of Breast Cancer Awareness Night include:
THROUGHOUT ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE:
DURING THE GAME:
Cavs Team Shop Item of the Game!
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Night, Saturday’s Cavs Team Shop Item of the Game will be a pink Breast Cancer Awareness Hoodie for $40 (originally $55). A portion of proceeds from the Item of the Game purchases will benefit Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio.
2021-22 Season Broadcast Information
Fans can tune into Bally Sports Ohio for all 82 of Cleveland’s regular season games with play-by-play announcer John Michael and game analyst Austin Carr in the booth. Angel Gray also returns to handle the sideline reporting role for the entire season. At the Bally Sports Ohio set in the FieldHouse’s atrium, Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps host the pregame and postgame editions of Cavaliers Live 30 minutes prior to and immediately following each game.
The Wine & Gold will also make four national television appearances on NBA TV this season: November 13th vs. Boston, November 22nd vs. Brooklyn, January 2nd vs. Indiana and January 22nd vs. Oklahoma City.
All Cavaliers 2021-22 regular season games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM and WMMS 100.7 FM and across the Cavaliers Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Tim Alcorn, game analyst Jim Chones as well as studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame Mike Snyder joined by Brad Sellers postgame. WNZN Power 89.1 FM Spanish radio will broadcast all games in Spanish with Rafa Hernandez Brito providing the game call.
Ticket Information & Promotions
Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games for the 2021-22 season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are on sale NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets.
House Guest Sweepstakes
All season long, Cavs fans have the opportunity to win two tickets to the next home game by simply entering at Cavs.com/Win!
Fans can also take advantage of these special ticket promotions:
Family Fun Pack presented by Molina Healthcare
Bring the whole family to a Cavs game! The Family Fun Pack includes four tickets, each with a $10 food & beverage credit, for just $21 per ticket (Loudville) or $65 (Lower Level). Available for all Saturday and Sunday games; additional tickets can be added. Fans can access this deal at Cavs.com/Offers.
Cavs Student Pass presented by LECOM
Exclusive ticket offers just for college and high school students! Sign up at Cavs.com/StudentPass to receive last minute ticket offers, as low as $5.
Cavs Monthly Pass
The most flexible way to see the Cavs – attend as many home games as you like for one monthly price! Purchase an October/November Monthly Pass NOW for just $49 (Loudville) or $89 (Lower Level) to gain access to all 11 home games in both months! Learn more at Cavs.com/Monthly.
Tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.
For complete Opening Weekend coverage, fans can follow the Cavs on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok.