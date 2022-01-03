Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Isaac Okoro Status Update

January 3, 2022
Cavs.com
Posted: Jan 03, 2022

Cavaliers guard/forward Isaac Okoro left Sunday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against Indiana in the second quarter with a left elbow injury and did not return to action. Initial examination and an MRI administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed a left elbow sprain. Okoro will now undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation and his return to play will be approximately 2-3 weeks. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Okoro, Isaac, Cavaliers

