Cleveland Cavaliers and Nocking Point Wines Collaborate on First-Of-Its-Kind Cavaliers Curated Wine Club

Nocking Point Wines and the Cleveland Cavaliers have teamed up to pair some WINE with the “Wine & Gold.” As the new “Official Wine of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Nocking Point and the Cavs have announced a special Cavaliers Curated Wine Club to launch ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 season. The Wine Club will send subscribers a special co-branded box in the mail that includes a variety of unique and exclusive Nocking Point wines that feature the works of Cleveland artists emblazoned on the labels. The wine will also be packaged alongside a mix of various pieces of special Cavaliers merchandise. Part of the proceeds from each purchase will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to help fight hunger in Northeast Ohio.

Founded in Walla Walla, Washington, Nocking Point has become well-known for their exclusive wines in collaboration with celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jason Momoa and others. The Cavaliers are their first sports partner and the first team to launch a curated wine as part of the company’s forthcoming Sports Collection. This is also the first wine partnership in the history of the Cavaliers franchise.

“This is a really proud moment for us here at Nocking Point. As huge sports fans ourselves, we couldn’t be more excited to collaborate with the Cavaliers and their talented and forward-thinking team,” said Nocking Point cofounder Andrew Harding. “We can’t wait to share our perspective with Cavs fans and wine lovers in Ohio and beyond. Cheers to kicking off an incredible and engaging relationship with the Cavs, the city of Cleveland, and Cavs fans everywhere! Go Cavs!”

Over the last several months, Nocking Point Wines have assisted the Cavaliers with virtual tastings for partners, members and special guests of the team. Aptly named, the tastings featured Quarantine Wine, a collaboration between Nocking Point and Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis. Each participant had wine delivered to their door at home and were invited to a special virtual tasting with the winemaker, who talked in detail about the wine, including tasting notes, the winemaking process, favorite pairings and more.

“Nocking Point has been so successful with its unique collaborations with celebrities, we jumped at the opportunity to be their first sports team partner and join forces with a renowned company founded on creativity, innovation and partnership,” said Shelly Cayette, Cavaliers senior vice president of global partnerships. “This partnership is about more than just wine. It’s about creating memorable experiences and we believe this club is a fun way to connect and celebrate the team, all while enjoying fantastic wine and helping the Cleveland community fight hunger as well.”

In addition, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will feature a Nocking Point branded area on the street level concourse where fans can enjoy wine. Nocking Point was the presenting partner of Cavs social and digital content coming out of the team’s mini bubble in Cleveland earlier this month. In the future, they will also be part of an “Uncorked” segment with Cavs Legends on CavsHQ, the team’s magazine style program, and will have a digital signage presence throughout the FieldHouse at Cavs games.