Cavs “New Wine & Gold” Era Nights Feature Daniel “Booby” Gibson Bobblehead Giveaway and Special Appearance of Cavs Legends

The Cavs are celebrating the “New Wine & Gold” era of Cavaliers basketball from 2003-2010 during two upcoming games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans can take home a Daniel “Booby” Gibson bobblehead on Wednesday, March 4th and enjoy an appearance from Cavs Legends from the Wine & Gold era on Saturday, March 7th.

Wednesday, March 4 – Daniel “Booby” Gibson Bobblehead Giveaway

All fans attending Wednesday’s game will receive a Daniel “Booby” Gibson bobblehead outfitted in his white #1 uniform. Gibson spent his seven-year NBA career with the Cavs and will be in attendance during Wednesday’s game.

During his rookie season, a legendary performance (“Shoot Booby Shoot!”) by the guard in the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals helped the team advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Gibson ranks among the top 10 all-time in franchise history in three-point field goals made (5th) and three-point percentage (6th). He scored his 1,000th career point on November 26, 2008 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booby’s bobblehead is the fourth bobblehead that was voted on by fans earlier this year as part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration lineup of giveaways.

Saturday, March 7 – Cavs Legends Appearance

When the Cavs host the Denver Nuggets at 7:30 p.m., New Wine & Gold Era Cavs Legends Daniel Gibson, Larry Hughes (2005-08) and Ira Newble (2003-08) will be in attendance and honored during a special in-game appearance.

Cavs.com/Tickets

Fans can still score great seats to these games and all 2019-20 regular season games NOW at Cavs.com/Tickets or at any of Discount Drug Mart’s 60 Northern Ohio locations. To view the entire 50th season promotional schedule, visit Cavs.com/Promos.