NBA Unveils Logos for NBA All-Star 2022

Cleveland, OH - March 7, 2021 - Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, OH.

The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.