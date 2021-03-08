Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

NBA Unveils Logos for NBA All-Star 2022

NBA All-Star Cleveland 2022
NBA / Cleveland Cavaliers
Posted: Mar 07, 2021

Cleveland, OH - March 7, 2021 - Tonight, the NBA unveiled the logos for NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, OH.

The Land-inspired, primary design features the iconic Terminal Tower on Public Square in downtown Cleveland and three stars for the three Cleveland-hosted NBA All-Star games (1981/Richfield Coliseum, 1997/Gund Arena and now 2022/Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse). The Cleveland Cavaliers’ signature font and team colors – wine and gold – are also incorporated into the primary logo scheme. The secondary logos feature a predominate star design with the Terminal Tower and team colors incorporated.

The 71st annual NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.

NBA All-Star Logo 2022 Cleveland

Tags
Cavaliers, 2022 NBA All-Star

Related Content

Cavaliers

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter