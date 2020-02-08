Cavaliers Sign Alfonzo McKinnie to Multi-Year Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Alfonzo McKinnie to a multi-year contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

McKinnie (6-8, 215) was previously claimed by the Cavaliers off waivers on Oct. 21 before being waived on Jan. 6. He signed two 10-day contracts with Cleveland on Jan. 9 and Jan. 23. McKinnie has appeared in 35 games (one start) for Cleveland this season, averaging 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 14.3 minutes per game. Over his three-year NBA career, the Wisconsin-Green Bay product owns career averages of 4.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.9 minutes per game over 121 career contests (six starts) with the Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 16, including two Two-Way players.