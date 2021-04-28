Cavaliers Sign Jeremiah Matrin to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Jeremiah Martin to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Martin (6-3, 185) spent the 2020-21 NBA G League season with the Long Island Nets, playing in 15 games (all starts) and averaging 18.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.4 steals in 31.8 minutes. He was previously a Two-Way player with the Brooklyn Nets during the 2019-20 season, originally signing a Two-Way contract on Jan. 15, 2020 and playing in nine NBA games with averages of 7.1 points and 2.0 assists in 11.0 minutes. Martin also appeared in three postseason contests for Brooklyn during the 2020 Playoffs, averaging 4.0 points in 9.0 minutes. He remained a Two-Way player with Brooklyn through the 2020 Preseason before being waived on Dec. 22, 2020.

Martin played four years collegiately at Memphis from 2015-19, competing in 124 games (98 starts) with career averages of 13.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals in 29.7 minutes. As a senior in 2018-19, he was unanimously named First-Team All-AAC after posting averages of 19.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals in 34.3 minutes through 36 games (all starts). His 19.7 points per game led the AAC, making him the first Memphis player to lead the conference in scoring since Will Barton in 2012. Following his senior campaign, Martin was selected to participate in the 2019 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, consisting of 64 of the top senior basketball players in the nation, and was named to the All-Tournament Team. He finished his career at Memphis ranked 10th all-time in scoring (1,625 points), and his 708 points his final season were the second-highest ever by a senior in school history.