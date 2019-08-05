“Richfield Coliseum Era” Will Feature Mark Price Bobblehead

The vote is in and fans have selected four-time NBA All-Star Mark Price as the bobblehead giveaway powered by FirstEnergy to commemorate the Richfield Coliseum Era as part of the Cavs 50th Season Celebration.

The exclusive bobblehead is the second of five to be voted on by fans and will feature the sweet-shooting point guard in his retired #25 Cavaliers blue and orange uniform. The special collectable will be given away to all fans in attendance at one of the designated Richfield Coliseum Era Nights during the upcoming 2019-20 season.

Price played nine of his 12 seasons in the NBA with the Cavs. During his historical career in Cleveland, he was named an All-Star four times (1989, 1992-94), was the Three-Point Contest Champion in 1993 and 1994; and was named to the All-NBA Team (1988-89, 1991-94), including All-NBA First Team in 1992-93.

Price ranks first among all Cavaliers in free throw percentage and second in three-point field goals made and attempted, assists and steals. He also ranks among the top 10 all-time in franchise history in three-point field goal percentage (4th) free throws made (5th), field goals made (6th) field goals attempted (6th), free throws attempted (7th), minutes played (7th) and games played (8th).

As part of the Cavs 30th Anniversary Season in 1999-2000, Price was named to the Cavaliers’ All-Time Starting Five by 32 members of the Northeast Ohio media during the Cavaliers 30th Anniversary season. He was also the leading vote-getter on the Cavs All- Time Team, as voted on by the Cleveland fans. His number (25) was retired by the Cavs on November 13th, 1999.

Voting for the Gund Arena Era bobblehead giveaway will begin August 19th through August 26th on Cavs.com/Bobblehead. More details about Era Nights giveaways and activities will be available when the season-long promotional schedule is announced in early September.