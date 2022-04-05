Cavs Community Clipboard - March 2022

CAVS HARVEST FOR HUNGER CAMPAIGN IS A SOARING SUCCESS

The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022 Harvest for Hunger campaign presented by TrustedSec collected $9,000 to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank (GCFB), thanks to the generosity of Cavs and Monsters fans who dropped off canned and non-perishable foods and made monetary donations and participated in the 50/50 “Super Jackpot” Raffle that ran from Monday, March 28th – Sunday, April 3rd. Fans also helped Hope Soars Ohio reach over 12% of their goal of $50,000 for GCFB early on in the campaign! The Cavaliers organization doubled the impact by matching the hundreds of pounds of food donated by fans, matching funds raised through Hope Soars Ohio, and matching part of the proceeds that benefited GCFB during the 50/50 “Super Jackpot” Raffle!

To provide a creative and convenient assist to the Harvest for Hunger campaign, the Cavs were proud to support the Hope Soars Ohio program developed by the Beachwood High School Marketing /Junior Achievement students to inspire hope and uplift the local and global communities through pop art installations. The Hope Soars Ohio inflatable Cavs butterfly was on display at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Cavs and Monsters games in March and provided fans another way to donate to the GCFB by scanning a QR code.

During the pandemic and with rising food costs, the need and demand to provide nutritious meals to families in our community is greater than ever. A $1.00 donation previously provided four nutritious meals, and today it provides for three meals, making support for the GCFB even more important.

For the Love of Reading CAVS HOST TWO MOBILE BOOK FAIRS powered by FirstEnergy

The Cavs Mobile Book Fair powered by FirstEnergy made its way to two locations in March to impact over 700 youth who were given the opportunity to select two new books at no cost to them courtesy of Scholastic.

The first stop was at the Boys & Girls Club of Lorain County at the Desich Family Campus, March 22-25th, and a week later the Cavs Mobile Book Fair traveled south to the Crouse Community Learning Center in Akron on March 31- April 1st.

At each stop Cavaliers staff were on hand to help the kids pick out their books and assist with the “checkout” process. The Cavs Mobile Book Fair in partnership with FirstEnergy and Scholastic is an ongoing program with the Cavs to promote literacy and a love for books among the youth in the community.

MATH HOOPS LIVE presented by Rocket Mortgage STUDENTS GET ASSIST FROM CAVS PLAYERS CEDI OSMAN AND LAURI MARKKANEN

The Cavaliers and Learn Fresh are proud to deliver NBA Math Hoops presented by Rocket Mortgage to students and educators throughout Ohio. NBA Math Hoops connects math education to the game of basketball and the current statistics of the NBA/WNBA’s biggest stars. The program is centered around a board game, mobile app and 12-week curriculum that is tied to the Common Core State Standards for mathematics.

On Tuesday, March 29th, 30 students from Mayfair Elementary (East Cleveland) and Huntington Elementary (Brunswick) schools were invited to compete in a game of NBA Math Hoops Live on the Cavaliers practice court at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

It was a fun-filled competition with the court set up like the actual NBA Math Hoops game board. The two teams of students were excited to get a big assist from some special guests! With the roll of the dice, when the students completed their math problems Cavs players Cedi Osman and Lauri Markkanen along with mascot Sir C.C. took their place on game board to shoot for the winning hoops.

CONGRATULATIONS TO CLASS OF 2022 CAVS/HUNTINGTON SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

Ten graduating seniors from Northeast Ohio high schools were each awarded a $2,000 college scholarship provided through the 2022 Cavaliers and Huntington Scholarship program.

Criteria to receive the scholarship was based on a 500-word essay submitted by each student along with their high level of community service, high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores and a letter of recommendation.

The recipients were honored at a pregame banquet and recognized during a halftime ceremony at the Cavs vs. 76ers game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, April 3rd:

Ella Breon, Green High School



Allison Currier, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin



Reonna Gober, Washington High School



Tre’von Henderson, Saint Martin de Porres



Alana Johnson-Joseph, John Hay Cleveland School of Science and Medicine



Amarion Massey, GlenOak High School



Peter Pich, University School



Jacob Rintamaki, Westlake High School



Marisa Serna, St. Mary’s Central Catholic



Peyton Weiss, Orange High School



CAVS YOUTH GET ACTIVE DURING JR. NBA FIT WEEK MARCH 23-30TH As part of Jr. NBA Fit Week March 23-30th, Cavs Youth Sports activated their Gym Class Takeover program for students grades K-8th at the GESU Parish School. Cavs Academy coaches led the "takeovers" by engaging over 500 students through physical fitness activities including warm-ups, teaching the fundamentals of basketball and speaking about the importance and value of CAVS: Commitment, Attitude, Voices and Sportsmanship. On Saturday, March 26th the Cleveland Cavaliers hosted the YMCA of Greater Cleveland Healthy Kids Day Celebration at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Healthy Kids Day is a national celebration that highlights mental and physical health by teaching healthy habits and encouraging active play for kids and families to inspire a lifetime love of physical activity. March Community “DIFF” Makers of the Game At every home game throughout the season, the Cavs take a timeout to recognize a Community “DIFF” Maker of the game, individuals who work tirelessly to move our city forward. Selected by Cavs Community Relation and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Teams, those celebrated are key members in Cleveland who are making a positive impact in the community. Each “DIFF” Maker is treated to a special VIP night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse that includes tickets to the game, a visit to the Chairman’s suite, in-game recognition describing the work they do, a Cavaliers swag bag and more. Honorees in March:



Walter Hickman, Fight CRC



The staff of Laura’s Home Women’s Crisis Center



Beachwood High School Jr. Achievement/Hope Soars



Women of EmpowHER



Coaches and staff, Motogo



Yasin Cuevas, Esperanza



Yvonne Pointer, Community Activist



Geoff Masten, Greater Cleveland Food Bank



Da’na Langford, The Village of Healing Center



Volunteer planning committee from Cleveland Kurentovanje



