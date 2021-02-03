Kevin Love Status Update

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has begun individual basketball activities after undergoing a series of treatment and rehabilitation programs to heal a right calf strain he reaggravated on Dec. 27 against Philadelphia at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Further examination and an MRI administered at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health on Dec. 28 confirmed the injury. Love missed all four preseason games as a result of the right calf strain before returning to regular season action at Detroit on Dec. 26. His return to full team participation will be reassessed daily through accompanying rehabilitation and treatment activities. His return to play status will be updated as appropriate.