Larry Nance Jr. Status Update

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is expected to miss approximately six weeks after sustaining a fracture in his left fourth metacarpal during Saturday night’s home game against Milwaukee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Nance was examined last night at the FieldHouse and imaging performed this morning at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health confirmed the injury. Nance will now undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation activities and his status will be updated as appropriate.