Cavaliers Sign Lamar Stevens to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Lamar Stevens from Penn State University to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Stevens (6-8, 225) played four years collegiately at Penn State from 2016-20, averaging 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.2 minutes over 135 career contests (all starts). As a senior in 2019-20, he appeared in 31 games (all starts) and averaged 17.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks in 31.1 minutes. Stevens, who led Penn State and finished fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (17.6) his senior year, was named to the 2019-20 All-Big Ten First Team as well as the 2019-20 Senior CLASS All-America Second Team for his achievements on and off the court.

Stevens averaged double figures in scoring in each of his four collegiate seasons and ranks second on Penn State’s career scoring list (2,207). He holds program records for field goals made (801) and starts (135), and finished his collegiate career as part of the winningest class in Penn State’s Big Ten era (76 wins). Stevens was named to the 2018-19 All-Big Ten First Team by media and 2018-19 Second Team by coaches. During his time at Penn State, he was a two-time NABC and USBWA All-District selection, and was named the 2018 NIT Most Outstanding Player.

In a separate move, the Cavaliers have waived forward Rayjon Tucker, who was acquired in a trade with the Utah Jazz on Nov. 27.