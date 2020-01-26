Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavaliers Statement on the Passing of Kobe Bryant

January 26, 2020
Aaron Josefczyk

We stand in disbelief and shock at the horribly sad news of the tragic passing of NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. Emotions and sentiments are very heavy for all of us and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Vanessa and family. As one of the greatest to ever take the court, Kobe also had a very special, inspiring, iconic, global presence with the game of basketball and we will be forever grateful for his impact and miss him greatly.

