Five-Time All-Star Kevin Love Bobblehead Giveaway

All Cavaliers fans attending tonight’s matchup (Monday, November 26th) against the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:00 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena will receive a collectible Kevin Love bobblehead driven by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company!

Love’s 2018-19 bobblehead giveaway features #0 sporting the popular wine Icon Edition uniform and depicts the forward-center ready to take flight for a jump shot.

Goodyear Wingfoots Special Edition Kevin Love Bobblehead

The Cavs are proud to join Goodyear in celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the company’s historic roots in basketball this season. As a special nod to the anniversary of one of the original professional basketball teams in the country, 100 fans will be randomly selected to win a special edition Kevin Love bobblehead donning the 1918 Goodyear Wingfoots jersey. To enter the drawing, fans can visit a designated Goodyear location on the main concourse the night of the game.

All fans in attendance will also receive a double-sided Cavs poster giveaway, driven by Goodyear, featuring Kevin Love in the Icon Edition uniform on one side and the special edition Goodyear Wingfoots bobblehead on the other.

Cavs.com/Tickets

Tickets for all Cavs 2018-19 home games are available at Cavs.com/Tickets and can also be purchased at any of Discount Drug Mart's 58 northern Ohio locations. The Cavs 2018-19 promotional schedule features a great lineup of fan-favorite giveaways and memorable theme nights for fans of all ages throughout the season. Visit Cavs.com/Promo.