Kevin Clayton Elected as New Board Chair for Community Health Charities

June 9, 2020 (Alexandria, VA) – Community Health Charities (CHC) proudly announces Kevin Clayton, Vice President of Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement at the Cleveland Cavaliers as the organization’s new board chair. Clayton was unanimously elected and will lead a distinguished board and executive committee comprised of Adam Rothschild, Vice Chair and Chief Marketing Officer at Blue Owl Software; Jillian Mershon, Vice Chair and Director at Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation; Linda G. Blount, Secretary and President & CEO at Black Women’s Health Imperative; and Dr. Charu Raheja, Treasurer and CEO of TriageLogic Group. Unlike most boards, CHC’s board consists of more than 60 percent people of color and more than 50 percent women.

“It is both humbling and a great honor to lead such a diverse board of talented executives who share my passion and commitment to increase social impact, strengthen communities, and address health disparities,” said Kevin Clayton, CHC board chair. “I am incredibly proud of this organization and the bright future we have ahead of us.”

In his current role with the Cleveland Cavaliers, which includes all the Cavs’ properties and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Clayton leads the diversity, inclusion and engagement strategies, business imperatives which affect all areas of the team’s business and basketball operations. Clayton previously held leadership roles with Bon Secours Mercy Health, American Cancer Society, The U.S. Tennis Association, Russell Corporation, and Procter & Gamble.

“Kevin’s leadership and guidance have already had a profound impact on our awareness and understanding of the urgent need to use our resources and the power of our nonprofit and corporate partners to address health disparities in communities,” said Thomas G. Bognanno, CHC president and CEO. “He is the right leader at the right time in our organization’s history to help us continue to build stronger, healthier communities for all.”

Clayton grew up in Cleveland, Ohio and then attended North Carolina Central University. He received his BS in Business Administration, Management and Psychology from Wilmington College.

About Community Health Charities

For more than 65 years, Community Health Charities (CHC) has been creating stronger, healthier communities. We build capacity for nonprofits by raising awareness, amplifying their message, and driving more funds and supporters to their cause; increase employee engagement and social impact for companies through giving, volunteering, health resources, engagement tools, community partnerships, and more; bring leaders together at the national, regional, and local levels to educate, elevate key issues, and improve overall social impact and community health; build community partnerships to harness collective efforts and coalitions; working together to tackle projects that improve community health and address root causes at scale. Visit https://healthcharities.org or @healthcharities.