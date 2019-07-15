Cavaliers Waive JR Smith

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard JR Smith, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Smith (6-6, 225) played in 11 games (four starts) for Cleveland last season and averaged 6.7 points in 20.2 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the Cavaliers in a three-team trade with New York and Oklahoma City on January 5, 2015 and in his four-plus seasons with the team, he appeared in 255 contests (222 starts), averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 29.3 minutes per game. Smith was a starter on the Cavaliers’ four consecutive NBA Finals teams (2015-2018), which included the franchise’s first-ever NBA Championship in 2016.