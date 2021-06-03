Cavaliers and Huntington Award Scholarships to 11 Northeast Ohio High School Students

Cleveland, OH—Congratulations to the 11 graduating seniors from high schools across Northeast Ohio who will each be awarded a $2,000 college scholarship provided through the 2021 Cleveland Cavaliers and Huntington Scholarship Program. This is the 30th year of the scholarship program created to assist high-achieving students as they pursue their post-secondary education.

The school year has been uniquely challenging for students and educators, navigating remote virtual learning and social disconnection as school systems across the country grappled with the disruption brought on by a global pandemic. A bright light of hope for the future shined through, though, in the 500-word essays submitted by students as part of the application process entitled, “What’s the most important lesson you’ve learned up to this point in your life and how do you plan to apply that lesson going forward?”

In addition to their essay submission, criteria for receiving the Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship is based on applicants performing a high level of service in their community, providing a high school transcript, ACT and/or SAT scores (if required by the accredited school the student plans to attend) and a letter of recommendation.

The Scholarship Application Committee reviewed more than 500 submissions from which 20 semi-finalists were selected and interviewed by a panel of judges before awarding scholarships to the 11 finalists. The panel included members from the Cavaliers organization, Huntington and community leaders.

“Huntington is proud to join The Cleveland Cavaliers to invest in the futures of these outstanding students,” said Julie Tutkovics, Huntington’s chief marketing and communications officer. “Their pursuit of excellence throughout the pandemic positions them well to succeed in their academic careers, and their continued support of our communities establishes them as role models for future generations of leaders. Huntington salutes these deserving, high-achieving students as they embark on their post-secondary studies.”

”Championing the importance of education is a pillar of our outreach with youth in our community, and we are proud to partner with Huntington to provide this year’s scholarship winners the opportunity to further their education while pursuing their aspirations and dreams for the future,” said Len Komoroski, CEO Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The 2021 Cavaliers/Huntington Scholarship recipients are: