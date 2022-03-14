Cavs Tip-Off Annual “Harvest for Hunger” Campaign Presented by TrustedSec

The Cleveland Cavaliers are teaming up with TrustedSec. to join the Greater Cleveland Food Bank for their annual “Harvest for Hunger” campaign. Cavs fans can help the effort, as the Wine & Gold will be collecting items and monetary donations during the next six home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Fans can drop off canned goods and non-perishable items at collection bins located at all main entrances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The team will match every pound of food generously donated by fans to double the impact.

Harvest for Hunger Games:

Monday, March 14 vs. LA Clippers



Wednesday, March 16 vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Friday, March 18 vs. Denver Nuggets



Saturday, March 19 vs. Detroit Pistons



Monday, March 21 vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Saturday, March 26 vs. Chicago Bulls



Fly Forward Together! The Cavaliers are proud to support Hope Soars Ohio, a creative marketing campaign developed by the Beachwood High School Marketing/Junior Achievement students to inspire hope and uplift the local and global communities through pop art installations. The Cavs are proud to be one of five installations that feature creatively designed inflatable butterflies that will be on display throughout Northeast Ohio. The butterflies serve as a symbol of rebirth, hope and transformation. To help Hope Soars Ohio reach their goal of raising $50,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, a 20x30 ft. Cavaliers-themed Butterfly installation will be stationed in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Atrium near the Sherwin-Williams Entrance through March 26th. Fans can scan the QR code adjacent to the butterfly to donate directly to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Every $1 donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank can help provide enough for three nutritious meals. Fans are encouraged to snap a photo with the butterfly, tag @cavs and share to social media using #HopeSoarsOhio. In 2021, the class’s Hope Blooms Ohio project raised over $40,000 for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank and featured giant inflatable flowers in various locations around Northeast Ohio. A full list of dates and locations for the 2022 Hope Soars Ohio can be found here. Fans can also make donations during these upcoming Cleveland Monsters games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse:

Tuesday, March 15 vs. Rockford IceHogs



Friday, March 25 vs. Charlotte Checkers



Sunday, March 27 vs. Charlotte Checkers

