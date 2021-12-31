Cavaliers Sign Brandon Goodwin

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Brandon Goodwin to a 10-day contract via the NBA’s hardship exception, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Goodwin will wear jersey #26.

Goodwin (6-0, 180) has appeared in seven games (5 starts) this season for the Westchester Knicks, the NBA G-League affiliate of the New York Knicks, averaging 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.86 steals in 35.1 minutes. In three previous NBA seasons (2018-2021), Goodwin spent time in Denver and Atlanta. Last season with the Hawks, Goodwin appeared in 47 games (5 starts) and averaged 4.9 points and 2.0 assists in 13.2 minutes.

The Cavs also terminated today, the 10-day contract of Tre Scott, who was signed on December 22 via the NBA’s hardship exception from the Cleveland Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League affiliate. Scott appeared in one game on Dec. 26 versus Toronto at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.