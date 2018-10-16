FOX Sports Ohio Announces Two New Additions to Cavaliers Broadcast Team

CLEVELAND, OH -- FOX Sports Ohio is pleased to announce two new additions to the Cavaliers broadcast team.

The network is excited to welcome Angel Gray to the team as the new Cavs sideline reporter and Cayleigh Griffin as the new Cavs feature reporter and digital host.

“Angel and Cayleigh will be great additions to our existing broadcast team,” stated Francois McGillicuddy, Senior Vice President and General Manager of FOX Sports Ohio and SportsTime Ohio. “They bring to us a combination of basketball knowledge and storytelling skills that will enable us to expand our coverage of Cavaliers basketball at an exciting time in the franchise’s history.”

Angel Gray

Angel Gray begins her first season as the sideline reporter for FOX Sports Ohio’s Cavaliers telecasts. Gray has over eight years of experience as a sports analyst and sideline reporter, and most recently served as the play-by-play announcer for the WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks on Spectrum SportsNet this past season.

Gray has additional broadcasting experience in college basketball, the WNBA and NCAA football, and has covered the NCAA women’s basketball tournament, the WNBA Finals and the NBA All-Star Game for NBATV. Prior to joining the Cavaliers, she previously served as FOX Sports Southeast’s sideline reporter for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream, a role she had held since July 2015, and additionally worked as the Dream TV reporter from June 2014-May 2017. Gray has also held various reporting roles with ESPN, where she served as an analyst and commentator for women’s college basketball and as a reporter/color commentator, UCLA as a color commentator for women’s basketball, multimedia reporter and emcee, LC36 Sports as Pierce College’s sideline reporter, Sun Sports/FOX Sports Florida as the reporter for Florida State University basketball, the ACC Network/Raycom Sports and the SEC Network. She also spent two years as a writer for SLAM Magazine and SLAM.com, covering WNBA and women’s college basketball. Gray has contributed as a studio analyst for CBS Sports and was the first woman to cover men’s basketball as an analyst for Stadium Network. She has been a moderator for A Step Up Symposium, a seminar that encourages professional development in the sports management industry for all levels of coaches.

A Georgia native, Gray graduated from Florida State University in 2010 with a degree in communications and social science. She was a four-year letter winner for the Seminoles’ varsity women’s basketball team, where she helped her team earn two regular season ACC championships, four NCAA tournament appearances, two Sweet 16 berths and one Elite 8 appearance. Gray was also a member of the student-athlete advisory committee and Women in Leadership Development while a student at FSU.

Cavs fans will get a first look at Gray during the Cavs first regular season game telecast on Wednesday, Oct. 17 in Toronto. Cavaliers Live pregame show is at 7:00 p.m.

Follow Gray on Twitter @Angel_Gray1 and Instagram @angelgraaay.

Cayleigh Griffin

Cayleigh Griffin enters her first season with the Cavaliers as FOX Sports Ohio Digital Host and Cavs Reporter. In her role, Griffin will be the lead presence for FOX Sports Ohio’s social and digital media efforts, focusing on creating feature segments and live stream content delivery. She will be a regular contributor on CAVS HQ and FSO’s “In the Paint,” and will produce content for Cavaliers Live, the pregame and postgame show on FOX Sports Ohio. Griffin will also create insider segments for the Cavaliers’ social media platforms and will periodically host and moderate special organizational events. In addition, she will occasionally host and report on the Cavs Radio Network and serve as color analyst for various Canton Charge telecasts, while providing support with digital and social features for the Charge.

Prior to joining the Cavs, Griffin most recently served as the reporter for the San Antonio Spurs, covering the team for FOX Sports Southwest, spurs.com and the Spurs’ social media platforms. She also acted as a co-host for the Spurs Live pregame and postgame show and served as sideline reporter for Spurs home games. In addition, Griffin reported for other Spurs Sports & Entertainment franchise teams, including the San Antonio Stars (WNBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL) and Austin Spurs (NBA G League), who she covered through their 2018 NBA G League Championship. She also reported for the Spurs from NBA All-Star Weekend in 2017 and 2018, the 2017 Global Games in Mexico City, 2017 Utah Jazz Summer League and 2017 MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Griffin previously worked as the on-air correspondent and digital assistant for the BIG EAST Conference, where she was responsible for monitoring and producing social media content, conducting interviews with players and coaches, previewing upcoming matches and providing game recaps for conference teams. In the role, she also served as a sideline reporter and analyst for various games on BEDN, FOX Sports and ESPN3 broadcasts. Griffin has also done various college and professional freelance work, including for CBS Sports Network, FOX Sports 2 and FOX College Sports.

Griffin graduated from Providence College in 2014 with a degree in humanities and a minor in film. She grew up in Stamford, Connecticut as the oldest of three girls. Griffin attended Trinity Catholic High School, where she lettered in both basketball and volleyball four times before deciding to hang up the sneakers to pursue sports broadcasting.

Follow Griffin on Twitter and Instagram @cayleighgriffin and like her on Facebook at CayleighGriffinSports.

CAVS ON FOX SPORTS OHIO

The Cavs begin their regular season tomorrow, October 17 in Toronto as they take on the Raptors. Cavaliers Live pregame show is at 7:00 p.m.; tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

LIVE STREAMING – NEW on FOX Sports App

All Cavs programming on FSO will stream live on the FOX Sports app. The FOX Sports app, available to iOS and Android devices, provides live streaming video of FOX Sports content along with highlights and instant alerts for scores and key plays. Fans can download the mobile app for free from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Streaming on the FOX Sports app is also available on connected devices, including on AppleTV, Android TV, FireTV, Roku and Xbox One.