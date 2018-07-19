Cavaliers Sign Channing Frye

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed forward Channing Frye, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on July 19 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Frye (6-11, 255) split last season between Cleveland and the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 5.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game over 53 games (one start). He owns career averages of 9.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting .387 from three-point range in 22.8 minutes per game through 854 contests (439 starts) with New York, Portland, Phoenix, Orlando, Cleveland and the Lakers. Frye previously played with Cleveland from parts of 2015-16 through 2017-18, and was a member of Cleveland’s 2016 NBA Championship winning team. With the Cavs, he has appeared in 144 games (19 starts), averaging 7.5 points and 3.4 rebounds in 16.6 minutes per contest.

The 12-year NBA veteran has competed in 49 playoff games with Portland, Phoenix and Cleveland, averaging 7.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting .444 from beyond the arc in 17.6 minutes per game. With Cleveland during the 2016 and 2017 Playoffs, he played in 29 games, holding averages of 7.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting .558 from the field, .541 from deep and .857 from the free throw line in 13.5 minutes per game. His .541 three-point percentage is the highest in Cavaliers playoff history (minimum 50 attempts).

The 6-11 forward, who hails from White Plains, New York, and played collegiately at Arizona, was originally selected by the New York Knicks with the eighth overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft. He earned First Team All-Rookie honors in 2005-06.