Combo Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson Bobblehead presented by Baron Championship Rings Promotional Giveaway Delivery Delayed

The Combo Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson Bobblehead presented by Baron Championship Rings, promotional giveaway slated for the Cavs vs. Phoenix Suns game on Monday, March 30th, will not occur due to a manufacturing delay in China related to COVID-19. Once the needed production capabilities resume and shipment dates are determined, the bobblehead will be available to fans who purchased tickets for the March 30th game. Details regarding the delivery date and availability of the bobblehead will be established at a later date.