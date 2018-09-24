Cavaliers Announce Basketball Operations Staff Promotions and Additions

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have made multiple promotions and additions to its coaching, player development, athletic performance and basketball operations staff, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced on Tuesday, September 25 from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Dan Geriot has been promoted to Assistant Coach/Player Development, while Mike Gerrity has been elevated to Director of Player Development/Assistant Coach. In addition, the Cavs have added Terry Nooner as Player Development Coach and Andrew Olson as Shooting Coach. Albert Padilla joins the organization as Assistant Athletic Trainer/Performance Science and Ed Subel arrives as the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. The team also added Lauren Marvinney as Director of Team Services and Nate Nielsen as Assistant to the GM/Special Projects.

Geriot was previously an Assistant Video Coordinator/Coaching Assistant with the Cavs from 2016-18 and a Seasonal Video Coordinator during the team’s 2015-16 championship season. Prior to joining the Cavs, Geriot was with Campbell University as an assistant coach from 2013-15 and was with Princeton University as an assistant coach from 2011-13. Geriot has a degree in Political Science and History from the University of Richmond, where he played four collegiate seasons and led the Spiders to two NCAA tournaments (2010, 2011), including a Sweet 16 appearance (2011). In his current position with the team, Geriot will be responsible for assisting and reporting directly to Head Coach Tyronn Lue. Other responsibilities include scouting upcoming opponents and presenting game plans, as well as the individual development for the frontcourt players.

Gerrity is set to begin his fifth season with the team after spending the last two years as Director of Player Development for the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively-operated NBA G League Team, and a Player Development Assistant with the Cavs (2016-2018). He initially joined the team as an assistant video coordinator in 2014. Before starting out his career in coaching, Gerrity played two seasons in the NBA G League for the Dakota Wizards, Erie Bayhawks and Maine Red Claws. He starred at the University of Southern California in 2009-10 after also playing collegiate basketball at Pepperdine and UNC Charlotte. While at Pepperdine, he was named to the West Coast Conference All-Freshman Team and tabbed as the WCC Freshman of the Year by CBS Sports Line. The Yorba Linda, California native earned his degree in sociology from USC.

Nooner comes to Cleveland after spending three years as an Assistant Coach for the University of Maryland women’s basketball team from 2015-2018. During his tenure with the Terrapins, Nooner helped the team post a record of 89-14 (.864), including 43-7 (.860) in league play, back-to-back Big Ten regular season and tournament titles and three NCAA Tournaments. The 40-year-old arrived at Maryland after having served as assistant women’s coach at Alabama the two previous seasons. Prior to his time with the Crimson Tide, Nooner was an assistant coach at his alma mater, Kansas, for one season, where he also played four years of collegiate basketball (1996-2000) and was part of three Big 12 title teams and a Sweet 16 team. He earned a bachelor’s degree in African and African American studies and a master’s degree in sports administration at KU. Before becoming a college coach, Nooner coached high school and AAU basketball for seven years in the Kansas City area and was a Raytown High School teammate of Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue.

Olson joins the Wine & Gold after being an independent basketball trainer, working directly with NBA teams, colleges and nationally ranked high school players for over a decade. He developed a way to explain shooting and quantify a player's shot mechanics with his company, Shot Analysis. He also played four years at Amherst College (Division III), leading his team to three straight Final Fours (2006-2008) and a National Championship in 2007. He received the National Player of the Year Award by the NABC in 2007 and 2008, and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Collegiate Point Guard of the Year Award (2007 and 2008). Olson helped tie the Amherst mark for most all-time wins by a graduating class, posting a four-year record of 111-12.

Padilla spent the last five years as an assistant athletic trainer for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (2013-2018), where the Vikings staff was honored by their NFL peers as the Athletic Training Staff of the Year for 2017 as part of the annual Ed Block Courage Award gala. Padilla earned his undergraduate degree in athletic training at Temple University, where he worked with football, men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse. He has a diverse background in college athletics while working as a graduate assistant athletic trainer at Temple University from 2012-2013. He went on to earn his master’s degree in exercise science from California University of Pennsylvania in 2014. Padilla is a member of the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, a member of Iota Tau Alpha Athletic Training Honor Society, and a certified Corrective Exercise Specialist by the National Academy of Sports Medicine. Padilla is a 15-year veteran of the United States Marine Corps, where he reached the rank of Captain. He served as a communications officer, providing support to logistics and combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2007-2008. Padilla is a native of Bronx, NY, and a graduate of South Bronx High.

Subel enters his first season with the organization and will assist in all facets of the Strength and Conditioning program. Prior to joining the team, he had worked for the Cleveland Indians (Major League Baseball) for over eight years (2010-2018). Within his tenure, he served as a Minor League Strength and Conditioning coach for multiple affiliates within the developmental system and most recently as the Minor League Strength and Conditioning Coordinator. Subel previously worked as an strength and conditioning graduate assistant at Cleveland State, where he received his Master’s Degree in Exercise Science. He also worked as a Strength and Conditioning intern for the University of South Florida. He received his B.A. from John Carroll University and is also a member of the National Strength and Conditioning Association. Subel also worked with the MLB European and African Academies Athletic Development program in the Czech Republic, Austria, and France in 2012-13.

Marvinney moves to the basketball operations side after serving nearly four seasons in the team’s community relations department. As Director of Team Services and Engagement, among her primary responsibilities will be to supervise and manage all administrative services at Cleveland Clinic Courts, serve as the primary contact for player and their family’s logistical needs, and major event planning and coordination. The Cleveland native has a degree in sports management from Ohio University, where she graduated in 2013.

Nielsen was a scouting intern for the Cavs in 2017-18. He graduated from BYU, earning a degree in accounting in 2015. In his current role as Assistant to the GM/Special Projects, Nielsen will be responsible for providing basketball administrative support and assisting with special projects in several areas of the front office. He is a native of Salt Lake City, Utah.