Cavs Host First Responder’s Night presented by Jack Daniel’s at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

The Cavaliers are partnering with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey for First Responder’s Night on Wednesday, March 4th at 7:00 p.m. when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The night will honor those heroic men and women who dedicate their lives to saving the lives of others

First responders can take advantage of a $5 ticket special with the purchase of additional tickets to Wednesday’s game. For more information, CLICK HERE.

During the first quarter, the Cavs will specifically recognize these first responders, whose combined brave and quick actions rescued a family from a Cleveland house fire earlier this year:

Officer Steve Pozniak



Officer Ernest Leach



Cleveland Fire Station 7



EMS Paramedic Joseph Kowalczyk



EMS Paramedic Timothy Sommerfelt



Throughout the night, the Western Reserve Fire Museum and Education Center will be stationed on the concourse offering fire extinguisher training as well as handing out fire safety information. Fans age 21 and older can stop by the Jack Daniel’s Bar in the East Neighborhood to enjoy exclusive cocktails and to take home some Jack Daniel’s swag.

Also on the concourse will be the FBI Evidence Response Team (EVT) Cleveland Division, whose mission is to provide traditional and hazardous evidence collection capabilities to FBI field Evidence Response Teams (ERTs), Hazardous Evidence Response Teams (HERTs), Hazardous Evidence Response Components (HERCs), Underwater Search and Evidence Response Teams (USERTs) and law enforcement partners by offering forensic training, resources, and expertise in support of the FBI’s investigative priorities. The EVT will be stationed on the concourse with various evidence collection tools and examples for fans to stop by and check out.

Cavs Team Shop Special

During Wednesday’s game, the Cavs Team Shop at Rocking Mortgage FieldHouse will be offering 10% off all purchases to first responders who present their I.D. at checkout.

Special Offer! Get a Lyft to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

In honor of First Responder's Night, Jack Daniel’s is partnering with Lyft to offer friends $5 off a ride from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse between 7:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on March 4th with promo code: JDFRNIGHT0304 (*General Terms and Conditions apply).

Jack Daniel’s and the Cavs encourage fans to please drink responsibly.