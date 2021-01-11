Cavaliers Sign Yogi Ferrell to 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Yogi Ferrell to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. The team was granted a hardship exception by the NBA in order to acquire Ferrell.

Ferrell (6-0, 180) played in 50 games for Sacramento last season, averaging 4.4 points in 10.6 minutes. In four NBA seasons, he owns career averages of 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 20.4 minutes over 249 games (53 starts) with Brooklyn, Dallas and Sacramento. Ferrell went undrafted in the 2016 NBA Draft and was named to the NBA All-Rookie Second Team while a member of the Mavericks in 2017. The Greenfield, Indiana native played four years collegiately at Indiana University from 2012-16.

Ferrell will wear jersey #5 for the Cavaliers.